Mother or father of Bemiss Elementary scholar exams positive for COVID-19

The guardian of an elementary student in the Spokane Faculty District has examined constructive for COVID-19, Spokane Faculties reported Saturday.

The patient is the mother or father of a university student at Bemis Elementary, it claims in an e mail sent to SPS people. They are now becoming dealt with from home.

The patient’s young children aren’t demonstrating signs and symptoms, but Spokane Schools suggests they did go to college on Monday and Tuesday of last week. Their parent did not phase foot in the college for the duration of individuals moments.

In accordance to Spokane Regional Wellness District, individuals who came in get in touch with with the affected individual are at lower chance for infection.

Cleaning crews are scheduled to disinfect Bemis Elementary on Sunday, just before the faculty opens briefly Monday to let mom and dad and learners to collect their merchandise in advance of the statewide closure goes into result.

