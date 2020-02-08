Mother, six children die in house fire in Mississippi; Father hurt

CLINTON, miss. (AP) – A mother and six children died when a fire destroyed their home in central Mississippi early Saturday, the authorities said.

The father was the only survivor of the fire at 12:30 p.m. in Clinton, a town of approximately 26,500 people just outside the capital of Jackson. He tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises, city spokesman Mark Jones told The Associated Press.

“He wanted to stay at the scene,” said Jones. But he was taken to a local hospital.

The ages of the children ranged from 1 to about 15, Jones said. The mother was 33 years old. Names were not published there immediately.

The scene in the house later in the day was one of the devastations. The charred remains of the one-story wooden frame house, which was partially covered with melted siding, could be seen in the burned-out garage, along with the remains of an off-road vehicle. Clothes, toys and furniture were scattered around the courtyard when the firefighters fought the fire. Burglar slats were seen in the windows or in some cases on the lawn. It was not immediately known whether they had prevented the escape from the fire.

Nearby, under a tree, someone had left a bouquet of carnations.

The State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said. He said the house was built around 1951. He has no information about whether it is equipped with smoke detectors.