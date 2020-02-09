Mother throws Aldi-themed birthday party for the 4-year-old daughter

We all have our passions in life. For some, it’s gardening. For myself it cheers in a darkened room and wishes I was there La’Darius. Jerry and Lexi in Navarro. For four year olds Sayloris the discounter chain Aldi.

“Since Saylor was able to sit in a shopping cart, she came with me,” said Saylor’s mother Meaghan singleton tells Business Insider. “When I say we’re going to the store, the first words that come out of her mouth are,” Aldi, right? “. She loves doing business with me.”

Saylor is so passionate about the business that Meaghan has decided to host an Aldi-themed birthday party for her daughter. “You heard about a Target birthday party, but did you see an Aldi birthday party?!? We brought Aldi to our house because he is owned by Saylor,” Meaghan posted on Facebook.

The post below, which includes photos of Aldi custom-made decorations from the special day, set the Internet on fire after it first went viral in Aldi’s Facebook groups.

Saylor’s birthday was the epitome of the Aldi sky, from Aldi’s typical colors to biscuits and cupcakes with the words “Saylor loves Aldi”. The celebration was also rounded off with a tailored Aldi outfit for lil ’Saylor, on whose polo dress the logo of the shop was emblazoned. Simply exquisite.

I think we can all agree that Saylor, a spokeswoman for the people, is not wrong in her love for Aldi – I mean, how could you shop with Mojito Goon bags and a $ 99 Dyson vacuum- Don’t love dupes?

I can only imagine where Saylor’s first part-time job will be …

