“Motherland: Fort Salem” gets premiere date and new trailer – Watch! | Amalia Holm, Ashley Nicole Williams, Demetria McKinney, Jessica Sutton, Motherland Fort Salem, taylor hickson, Television

Homeland: Fort Salem how has a premiere date!

The Freeform series unveiled the date and a new trailer at the Winter TCA Press Tour 2020 held at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena Friday January 17 in Pasadena, California.

Stars Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, Taylor hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, and Jessica Sutton were all present.

The premiere date for the drama of 10 one-hour episodes is March 18 at 9 p.m. EDT / PDT.

Here is the synopsis: “Located in another America today where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by concluding an agreement with the burgeoning American government to fight for their country, the homeland: Fort Salem follows three young people women with basic combat combat magic in terrifying and exciting

early deployment. In this world, traditional gender and power roles are reversed, women

the front lines battling imminent terrorist threats that are surprisingly familiar to our world, but with

supernatural tactics and weapons.

At the event, Nicole says of the creator Eliot Laurence (via Deadline), “He has the world in his head.” Demetria added: “To understand the power of women and to have a man (Laurence) understand that it was a joy, an honor and a pleasure. “

Watch the trailer now!

Official trailer | Fatherland: Fort Salem | First March 18

Official trailer | Fatherland: Fort Salem | First March 18

More than 15 photos inside the Homeland: Fort Salem molded during the event, with the poster and a new image…

