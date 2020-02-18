[mothers-and-fathers-host-blood-push-as-their-infant-born-12-months-untimely-recovers-at-cedars-sinai]

Tesha Dolen was born 12 months untimely. The infant, who weighs just two pounds, is in an intense care unit at Cedars-Sinai Clinical Middle.

“A single of the hardest factors is to appear residence without the need of your toddler. It was so tough… becoming in the hospital and be property, where’s my newborn,” said her mom, Rui Dolen.

Tesha was born with a quantity of significant well being difficulties. The Dolens say numerous blood transfusions have helped preserve their daughter’s existence.

“She required medical procedures on day five of her everyday living. I went and donated blood for her and I released it was the 1st time I think I ever donated blood. I felt truly bad about that,” claimed Jeff, the infant’s father.

Her mother and father had been scheduling to hold a child shower forward of what experienced been Tessa’s predicted beginning at the stop of March. On Sunday, the couple invited close friends and group members to a shower celebrating Tessa’s beginning, but they also required to do one thing to reward other kids.

So, they teamed up with the clinic and set up a mobile unit at their dwelling to collect blood donations. Fifty models of blood had been gathered for the duration of the push.

“It’s just been brilliant to have a community function to increase blood for all of Los Angeles, truly,” said Jeff.

Tesha’s mother and father say she is getting stronger.