Mothers gather to stop gun violence while lawmakers call for action on multiple gun proposals

A group of mothers gathered in Harrisburg on Monday to call for an end to the violence.

The event “Moms Demand Action” was billed as part of the so-called “Gun Violence Survivors Week”, an initiative that was promoted by state representative Donna Bullock from Philadelphia.

“I introduced a bill that banned weapons in recreation centers and parks,” she said. MP Bullock is also pushing for other laws to be passed, including:

Carry out universal background tests (H.B. 673).

Create Extreme Risk Protection Orders or ERPOs (H.B. 1075).

Firearms that are lost or stolen must be reported to law enforcement within 72 hours (H.B. 1288).

Keep weapons away from children (H.B. 525).

During the event, several people spoke about how gun violence affected their lives, including a mother whose son survived a gunfight, a daughter who lost her father to suicide, another mother whose son was murdered, and one Man who was once detained is now working to inspire youth to make better decisions.

Pennsylvania State Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine called gun violence an “epidemic” and a “public health problem”.

“Violence actually acts like an infectious disease,” she said, adding that the Department of Health is striving to contain the flood of gun violence and save lives by increasing resources.

The event takes place in the same week that the NRA takes place in Harrisburg as part of the Great American Outdoor Show, which runs until February 9th.

NRA spokesman Lars Dalseide agrees that there are solutions to gun violence. However, he points out that many of the recent proposals target the wrong people.

“All of the laws and restrictions that they are now proposing are primarily against the law that keeps gun owners, rather than actually persecuting the criminals who break the law in the first place,” he said.

Dalseide argues that getting a gun is not easy. He said there is a process that gun owners have to follow before they get their guns. And he wants to remind you that guns save lives.

“There are many people who save lives and sometimes they don’t even have to pull their guns,” he said.

Dalseide added that the NRA offers courses where gun owners can learn more about gun security and how to use them.

