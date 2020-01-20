Mother’s request to young drivers after the son’s death

A grieving mother wooed young drivers after her son died in an accident in Brisbane on Friday.

Jordan Ellwood, 17, was accidentally run over by his best friend under the Gateway Bridge in Murrarie.

He had tried to run and jump into the moving Nissan Navara when he slipped under the car.

Jordan and his mother Mildred. The scene of the accident in Murrarie.

Emergency services were called, but he could not be saved.

“The boys grew up together … they were always there for each other until death separated them,” Jordan’s mother Mildred Ellwood told 9News.

She just wants young drivers to think about their decisions.

“(Young people) are new to the streets. And it works with your parents and it works with your teachers, listen to what they say, don’t ignore it,” she said.

Mildred Ellwood wants young drivers to think about their decisions. Jordan's unworn senior jersey today at his favorite lunch spot.

Today would have been Jordan’s first day in 12th year at Redlands College.

His grieving classmates with the jersey, flowers and farewell of his unworn senior citizen transformed his school dining table into a makeshift shrine.