If you have any feeling or sensibility, you’ll race to see “Emma.” – the most recent in dozens of Jane Austen adaptations. Like 1995’s “Clueless” and the acclaimed Gwenyth Paltrow model from 1996, this “Emma.” (yes, with a period) is an unabashed comedy of manners and misunderstandings about a youthful girl who thinks it is her life’s mission to obtain the great mates for her good friends.When the movie opens, she currently has paired off […]