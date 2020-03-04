[Motion picture review: Followers of darkish British comedies have a want to see ‘Greed’]

It is been almost two decades considering the fact that actor Steve Coogan and director Michael Winterbottom – both of those Brits – 1st teamed up to make the eccentric, based mostly-on-actuality comedy “24 Social gathering People today,” in which Coogan starred as music entrepreneur Tony Wilson. While equally men have experienced stellar professions on their personal – a glance at their résumés on IMDB.com is fairly amazing – a little something just clicks when they get the job done jointly. (Test out “Tristram Shandy” or any of their movies […]