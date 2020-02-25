[MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Announces ‘The Black And Blue’ Tour With KNOCKED Loose, Adhere TO YOUR GUNS]

Following a offered-out winter season run on the “Diseased & Disguised” tour with BEARTOOTH and tallying 50 million-as well as streams on its most current album “Disguise”, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has introduced “The Black And Blue Tour”. The Scranton, Pennsylvania band will be joined by special visitors KNOCKED Free, Stick TO YOUR GUNS and OVTLIER. The trek kicks off April 28 at Pops in St. Louis, Missouri and rolls by way of cities in the Midwest, South, and Northeast, ahead of closing out May perhaps 23. A minimal variety of VIP deals will be obtainable Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. EST with all tickets heading on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris “Motionless” Cerulli says: “Soon after years of attempting to make it do the job, the time has come. We are so stoked to be touring with our friends in KNOCKED Free, as perfectly as our longtime close friends Adhere TO YOUR GUNS and OVTLIER. Hitting towns in the U.S. we seldom get to see has been a large target for this album cycle, and this tour continues to press in that path. On the lookout forward to looking at some new faces.”

Tour dates:

Apr. 28 – St. Louis, MO – Pop’s

Apr. 29 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Corridor

Apr. 30 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

Could 02 – Mexico Town, MX – Domination PageantMay possibly 04 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Could 05 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewsters

May well 06 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

May possibly 08 – Daytona Seaside, FL – Welcome To RockvilileMight 09 – Myrtle Seaside, SC – Household Of Blues

May perhaps 10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

May possibly 12 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

Could 13 – Albany, NY – Upstate Live performance Corridor

May perhaps 15 – Richmond, VA – The Nationwide

Might 16 – Wilmington, DE – The QueenMay 19 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Corridor

May possibly 20 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

May 22 – Moline, IL – Rust Belt

May well 23 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

May perhaps 24 – Pryor, Okay – RocklahomaFestivals without having Adhere TO YOUR GUNS, OVTLIER

Without the need of KNOCKED Free

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE‘s most up-to-date album, “Disguise” is accessible now at all DSPs. The disc is highlighted by a collection of singles, like “Manufacturer New Numb”, “Undead Forward two: The Tale Of The Midnight Trip” and “Disguise”, the latter joined by a companion video clip directed by recurrent collaborators Jeremy Hazard and Travis Shinn. In addition, “Manufacturer New Numb” was lately joined by an official visible, also directed by Moore.

Comprised of Motionless, guitarists Ryan Sitkowski and Ricky Horror, drummer Vinny Mauro, and bassist Justin Morrow, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has won above audiences all-around the globe with its aggressive new music and arresting imagery, firmly inserting the band among the higher echelon of modern-day rock.