Motionless In White members wanted to kill each other a few years ago, says Chris Motionless

In a brand new interview with Pozzo Live, STILL IN WHITE frontman Chris “Motionless” Cerulli was asked how he and his bandmates manage not to kill each other when they spend so much time together on a tour bus. He replied (see video below): “Man, that’s a tough question. I think the great thing about us now is that we’re going through a time we’re in did Art want to kill each other. That was a couple of years ago. We found ways to connect and enjoy what we did, but something just wasn’t there. And now, with the new album and the new tour cycle, everything is just great and everyone understands. Whether it’s as easy as playing video games together or our guitarist Ricky (grusel) films a lot of everyone and tries to make these really cool update videos so everyone comes together. There are a lot of really small, individual ways everyone gets together and enjoys. But, yes, there are definitely those days when you just think: “Ooooohhhh …” Even the sound of someone’s voice makes you lose your mind. And that happens to everyone. If you are so close to everyone every day, it becomes that way. Fortunately, as a group, we are now very happy and love what we do. So it’s great. “

STILL IN WHITEthe latest album from, “Disguise” is now available on all DSPs. The disc is underlined by a number of singles, including “Brand New Numb”. “Undead Ahead 2: The Story of the Midnight Trip” and “Disguise”The latter is supplemented by an accompanying video that is shot by frequent employees Jeremy danger and Travis Shinn, In addition, “Brand New Numb” was recently joined by an official picture, also by director Moore,

Consisting of Motionlessguitarists Ryan Sitkowski and Ricky horrordrummer Vinny Mauroand bass player Justin Morrow. STILL IN WHITE convinced audiences all over the world with aggressive music and captivating images and placed the band firmly in the upper range of modern rock.



