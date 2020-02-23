“Dr. Intimate 2” has been producing lots of buzz for its innovative plot and exceptional characters. One of the explanations to view the drama is Ahn Hyo Seop, who is drawing in viewers for a variety of reasons.

The SBS drama tells the tale of medical professionals who operate at Dol Dam Healthcare facility. Ahn Hyo Seop plays Search engine marketing Woo Jin, a cynical surgeon who is a genius when it will come to the operation place.

Slight spoilers in advance

Below are a few motives why Ahn Hyo Seop is getting praise in “Dr. Passionate 2”:

His gaze

Search engine optimization Woo Jin was born with the tragic destiny of getting the only survivor of a family suicide. He does not like to present his emotions, and he has trouble keeping on to individuals even though he’s lonely. Ahn Hyo Seop portrays Search engine marketing Woo Jin’s complex emotions with different gazes. From time to time his eyes are sharp, and other occasions his eyes are blank with a cynical edge to them. When he faces Kim Sa Bu (Han Suk Kyu), his eyes are whole of belief and respect, and when he seems at Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung), his gaze is whole of agony and coldness. As the tale progresses, Ahn Hyo Seop portrays Search engine marketing Woo Jin’s transformation with warm, compassionate eyes.

Performing capacity + effort and hard work

Ahn Hyo Seop’s second attraction is his potential to totally renovate into Search engine optimisation Woo Jin who begins out hunting cynical but sooner or later bursts with remarkable emotions when he expresses his straightforward thoughts. During the scene in which Web optimization Woo Jin confronted Im Hyun Joon (Park Jong Hwan) with the real truth, Ahn Hyo Seop poured out his feelings with normal tears that swayed viewers’ hearts. In addition, Ahn Hyo Seop demonstrates the true feeling of obligation of a actual medical professional when he sincerely specials with people.

It was by means of effort and hard work that Ahn Hyo Seop was capable to make a prosperous character like Search engine marketing Woo Jin. Because it was his 1st role as a doctor, he sewed raw meat to follow for surgical scenes, figured out different medical techniques, and lost eight kilograms (somewhere around 18 lbs).

Remarkable chemistry

Ahn Hyo Seop has come to be a scorching subject for his remarkable chemistry with his co-stars. Off-screen, Ahn Hyo Seop is an energizer to his fellow actors, but on-display, he makes varied varieties of chemistry with them as the character Website positioning Woo Jin. Seo Woo Jin has a trainer-scholar chemistry with Kim Sa Bu, bromance chemistry with Bae Moon Jung (Shin Dong Wook), and heart-fluttering chemistry with Cha Eun Jae. He even pulls off a cold chemistry with Park Min Kook (Kim Joo Heon).

It is no surprise Ahn Hyo Seop is getting praise for his acting in “Dr. Intimate 2”!

