MotoGP star Vinales extends Yamaha deal until 2022 | Sports

The Spanish Maverick Vinales from Monster Energy Yamaha celebrates its victory on the podium after the MotoGP class Grand Prix motorcycle race in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit on November 3, 2019. – AFP picture

PARIS, January 28 – Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales has signed a two-year deal with Yamaha until the 2022 season, the Japanese team said today.

The 25-year-old Vinales finished third in the MotoGP World Championship last year, achieving his best overall performance in 2017.

“Vinales has shown great performance, motivation and durability in its three years of racing with the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP team,” said the manufacturer in a statement.

He won races in the Netherlands and Malaysia while finishing five more podiums in 2019, his fifth season in the premier class.

Vinales joined Suzuki before the 2017 season and won six times in 55 MotoGP starts for the team with 19 podiums and nine pole positions.

“These successes, in addition to his undeniable talent and unwavering determination, give Yamaha full confidence in the partnership with the 25-year-old,” added the statement.

The 2020 season begins on March 8 in Qatar and continues until the middle of November with the final in Valencia. Pre-season testing begins in Sepang, Malaysia, February 7-9. – AFP