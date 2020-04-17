Motor racing-Vettel runs into the world of virtual racing

LONDON – Sebastian Vettel has never been one for social media or much time for esports but even the four-time world champion has changed his stint, however, under Formula One’s coronavirus lock.

Although the 32-year-old Ferrari driver is still far from tempted by Twitter or Instagram, he’s got a gaming rig. How much German is used remains to be seen.

Rivals, including his wife of the Monegasque team Charles Leclerc, who diligently threw himself into virtual racing in the absence of any real action on the track of life, could probably rest easy.

“The fact is I didn’t have a simulator until a few days ago so I wasn’t tempted because I didn’t get the chance,” Vettel told reporters when asked during an online media session about any interest in esports.

“I’ve heard a lot of things about it so I thought I’d get one and try it out, but I still had to set it up well,” he added.

Leclerc, a two-time winner last season who also finished first in Vettel in the stands, won this month’s virtual Vietnamese Grand Prix in his debut in the new Formula One race series.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, McLaren’s Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo and Williams’ pairing of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi also keep their hands online as they wait for the season to start.

Seven Formula One races have been postponed until now and organizers are talking about a reduced calendar that could run in January.

“Generally I can’t find a career in sim racing,” Vettel said.

“I think it’s more of a thing to try for fun. I grew up with some of the stuff and I play some games but to be honest because I have kids it’s not the first thing on my list, “added the father of three.

“I know some people take it seriously and spend a lot of time there but I also enjoy doing other things.”

Vettel and ex-partner Kimi Raikkonen, now with Alfa Romeo and the oldest driver on the grid at 40, are both living in Switzerland and guarding their privacy.

The Ferrari driver is clearly not about to build a Twitter following.

“I have not progressed on social media,” he said. “I don’t have time. It’s something I didn’t start to feel like I didn’t care about. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)