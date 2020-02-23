[Motorcycle crash causing traffic delays on Howard Frankland Bridge]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[motorcycle-crash-causing-traffic-delays-on-howard-frankland-bridge]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently on the scene of a motorcycle crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

According to troopers, a vehicle hit a motorcyclist on the northbound lanes of the bridge. The motorcyclist was knocked off the bike and another vehicle hit the motorcycle.

The crash is causing major traffic delays on the bridge in both directions as emergency crews work the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

