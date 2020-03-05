[motorcycling:-thai-grand-prix-rescheduled-for-october]



FILE Photo: Motorcycling – MotoGP – Thailand Grand Prix – Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand – Oct 6, 2019 Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez and Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo in motion for the duration of the race. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

March 5, 2020

(Reuters) – The Thai MotoGP spherical that was known as off thanks to the coronavirus outbreak has been rescheduled for Oct. 4, organizers reported on Thursday.

The day modify suggests that the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain will be introduced ahead a 7 days to Sept. 27.

Thailand would have been the next round of the MotoGP time on March 22 but the race at the Chang Worldwide Circuit in the northeastern Buriram province was postponed on Monday.

The time-opener in Qatar scheduled for this Sunday has been canceled, with only the next and 3rd tier Moto2 and Moto3 types racing.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)