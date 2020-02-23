[motorcyclist-cited-for-careless-driving-after-howard-frankland-bridge-crash]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist has serious injuries after being involved in a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Wayne Parlin was driving on his motorcycle in the inside paved shoulder on I-275 trying to pass slower traffic.

Troopers say Parlin was trying to pass 34-year-old Ayeli Cantu, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet SUV, when the front of Parlin’s motorcycle hit the rear of Cantu’s vehicle.

Upon impact, Parlin was ejected from the motorcycle, troopers say. The motorcycle continued riderless and collided with the concrete barrier wall.

Troopers say Parlin’s motorcycle continued across the roadway and collided with the back of 47-year-old Donna Hubbard’s 2017 Chevrolet SUV.

Parlin was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for medical treatment. Both Cantu and Hubbard were not injured during the crash.

The crash happened around 5: 10 p.m.

Parlin is now being cited for careless driving.

*Editor’s Note: Initial reports from FHP said a vehicle hit the motorcyclist, however, that has been corrected to say the motorcyclist struck the back of the vehicle.*

