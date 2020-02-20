[Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck on Highway 92 in Polk County]

Nellie McDonald
[motorcyclist-dies-after-crash-with-truck-on-highway-92-in-polk-county]

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist has died after getting into a crash with a truck off of Highway 92 in Davenport.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash happened just after noon Thursday near the intersection of Highway 92 and Sunny Acres Road.

Deputies say the truck collided with the motorcycle.

The crash is now under investigation.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

