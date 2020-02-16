[motorcyclist-just-about-crashes-into-downed-ability-line-soon-after-driver-hits-pole-and-can-take-off]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno Law enforcement are investigating a crash in close proximity to Blackstone and Gettysburg Avenues in northeast Fresno.

It transpired at all-around 9 p.m. just after authorities say a driver of a white BMW sedan strike a ability pole and knocked the dwell line to the ground.

A motorcyclist heading westbound crashed although making an attempt to prevent the strains. Law enforcement say he stayed on the ground right until 1st responders arrived to aid him.

At the moment, PG&E is doing the job to restore electrical power to people and firms in the location.

The motorcyclist who crashed was not injured.

We are doing work to understand more about this crash and will have a stay report at 11 on Motion News.