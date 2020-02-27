Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton, All WB lanes closed

By
Nellie McDonald
-
motorcyclist-killed-in-crash-on-cortez-road-in-bradenton,-all-wb-lanes-closed

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Cortez Road at 5th Street West in Bradenton.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly before 9: 30 p.m.

At this time all westbound lanes of Cortez Road are closed

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

Top Videos

Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show

Thumbnail for the video titled

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season

Thumbnail for the video titled

Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness

Thumbnail for the video titled

BBB warns of political robocall scams

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father’s impact on his life, career

Thumbnail for the video titled

Study: If you drive an expensive car you’re probably a jerk

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss