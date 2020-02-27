motorcyclist-killed-in-crash-on-cortez-road-in-bradenton,-all-wb-lanes-closed

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Cortez Road at 5th Street West in Bradenton.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly before 9: 30 p.m.

At this time all westbound lanes of Cortez Road are closed

