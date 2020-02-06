Motorist arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving after a 4x4 ends up on the roof near Hornsey train station

Police arrested a man suspected of drinking and driving after leaving a 4×4 on the side following a BTI in Crouch End.

officers were called to the scene near Hornsey train station just before 9:25 p.m. to report a single-vehicle collision.

Tottenham Road images show a silver Hyundai on its side and emergency services are trying to put it back on its wheels.

Read more

Related Articles

According to eyewitnesses, several vehicles at the side of the road could have been struck by the car.

Emergency services take care of vehicle after incident

(Image: David Nathan)

The London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service were also present.

According to the police, no one seems to have been injured during this incident.

A man, the driver of the 4×4, was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving.

He is currently in detention.

A police spokesperson said, “Police were called to Tottenham Lane, N8 at 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, following a collision with a single vehicle.

The 4×4 driver was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving

(Image: David Nathan)

“No one seems to have been injured.

“A man, the driver, has been arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving. He is currently in police custody.

“The road was closed while the emergency services were on site.”

The road was reopened and the scene cleared just before 11 p.m.

.