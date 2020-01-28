Motorola Razr flip phone technology review

The Motorola Razr is back, at a high price. (Supplied)

The brand new Motorola Razr is a full screen smartphone that can be folded in half and has a second screen on the front for important notifications. So you can see who is calling before you turn it around to answer frankly.

It may seem like a gimmick – and in many ways it is, but it’s the return of an icon.

The Razr was one of the most popular phones just before the Blackberry and Smartphone revolution, as Motorola’s Danny Adamopoulos explained.

The all-new Motorola Razr is a full-screen smartphone that will be available in stores starting February 24 at a price of $ 2,699 and can be folded in half (included).

“The old Razr was a fashion icon that defined a generation and became an integral part of pop culture,” he said.

“The new Razr takes the elements we love so much and turns them upside down to create a truly revolutionary and unique smartphone experience that you simply won’t find anywhere else.”

After the Samsung Galaxy Fold, this is the second folding screen device to go on sale in Australia.

It’s not two screens that open into one, but a screen that folds in half.

When open, it’s a 6.2-inch smartphone screen that lets you view video content, scroll through social media, and read messages.

The 2.7-inch screen on the closed outside is suitable for simple replies to messages and even for selfies.

Motorola is a cult brand that has largely gone unnoticed in recent years, although it has always been present in Australia with smartphones.

Razr’s new look will likely improve it again – but only if your bank account allows it.

Initially available from JB HiFi, the Motorola Razr will later be available through telecommunications providers.