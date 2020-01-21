Motorway concessionaires want Putrajaya to decide on a takeover offer until March Malaysia

An aerial view of traffic on Gombak Toll Plaza February 2, 2019. – Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, January 21 – The concessionaires of four motorways in the Klangtal hope that the government can decide to take over the motorway concessions by the end of March.

Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd (Litrak) and Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd (Sprint), Chairman of the Board, said the reason was that negotiations on the takeover had not yet been completed.

“Discussions between the shareholders of the motorway concessions and the government are currently ongoing for the takeover process. So far, however, there is no response (from the government).

“We hope that all discussions will be completed by the end of March this year,” he told reporters after presenting contributions to Chinese New Year (CNY) related needs to Rumah Sejahtera seniors, Jenjarom, on Saturday had here today.

In attendance were Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) COO Mohammed Shah Samin and Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir as well as Terowong Sdn Bhd (Smart), incumbent COO Mohd Noor Mohd Ali.

Sazally said this when asked to comment on developments related to the acquisition of the four government-announced Kesas, Smart, Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) and Sprint freeway concessions last year.

Last year, through the Minister of Finance (MoF Inc), the government submitted takeover bids for RM 6.2 billion to the four concessionaires on the highways in order to reduce the burden on the population by reducing the toll.

The breakdown of offer prices is LDP for RM 2.47 billion, Sprint (RM 1.984 billion); Kesas (RM 1,377 billion) and Smart for RM 369 million.

In a further development, Sazally said, the management of the Sprint, Kesas and Smart highways will use patrol officers on their respective routes to make it easier for freeway users to drive ahead of the CNY celebrations this weekend.

“Usually, two and three days before a festive season, the highways are overloaded when vehicles leave the cities and drive to the villages. Therefore, patrol officers are deployed at certain locations to keep traffic smooth and make it easier for users to travel home.

“Sprint will employ 68 patrol officers, Kesas 45, while Smart will have 16 officers,” he said. – Bernama

