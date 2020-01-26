Motorworks Brewing offers adoptable dogs on new cans

If you’ve always wanted to think about adoptable dogs while sipping craft beer, Motorworks Brewing is the place for you.

Motorworks brewing

Many people love craft beer. Many people love dogs. So it stands to reason that many combinations of the two also find a welcome audience. (Dog drinking is a notable exception. Don’t let dogs drink alcohol.) Florida Motorworks Brewing has found a great way to unite beer nerds and dog people: a label design that highlights rescue dogs that can be adopted.

This is the Adoptable Dog Cruiser, a kölsch with stickers that shows dogs that can be adopted in the nearby Shelter Manatee.

Richard Luscombe looked at this unusual pairing in the Guardian, which has already helped at least two dogs find a new home.

As a result, two dogs have already been adopted by the Manatee County Animal Welfare Department. The brewery sold more than 150 packs of four Kolsch photos of the four dogs last weekend.

The brewer’s sales and marketing director, Barry Elwonger, emphasized his preference for dogs and pets in general in an interview. “We are great animal friends here, great dog people,” he said. Wherever they found inspiration, they came from an unlikely place: the tradition of milk cartons with photos of missing children.

There are many craft breweries and many pets in shelters across the country looking for a good home. Perhaps Motorworks has set something in motion here; If other breweries follow suit, this could make many people (and many dogs) very happy.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in the Guardian