Moulettes, Jordan Rudess and Hats Off Gentlemen It is Sufficient streams this evening

With the cancellation of pretty much all are living enjoyment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak a lot of bands and artists are turning to the Net to as an outlet for their creative imagination and to entertain their fanbase.

We’re bringing you day-to-day updates in this article way too on the Prog website, pointing you in the route of nearly anything that’s prog-pleasant, on a day by day foundation (working with Chris Parkins’ Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what’s heading on.

Hats Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate

The London-based mostly proggers will be playing “live from lockdown” tonight via their Fb web page at 5pm (BST). Their set will include tunes from their new album, Nostalgia For Infinity.

Moulettes

The band’s cellist and singer Hannah Miller will be getting portion in “Moule Mondays” streams by means of Twitch at 6pm (BST) and yet again at 9.30pm (BST). Expect visitor appearances from Bagpipes, Oli and probably even Spartipus.

Dubioza Kolektiv

The Bosnian collective will be performing dwell from quarantine at 7.30pm (BST). Tune in on Fb.

Jon Hunt

The London-based mostly musician will be actively playing reside from his dwelling home at 8pm (BST) tonight. Be expecting tracks from his newest EP Emergency Get in touch with. Pay attention stay on his Facebook page.

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with his piano mediation at 9pm (BST) through his Facebook site.

If you know of any upcoming prog-welcoming streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we’ll insert you to our listings.

Stay harmless and prog on