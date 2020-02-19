[moulin-rouge!-the-musical-is-coming-to-london’s-west-finish-in-2021]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Seefor aspects of your facts protection rights Invalid Email

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to the British isles for the initially time ever.

The generation will open up at London’s Piccadilly Theatre from March 2021.

The musical provides Baz Lurhmann’s innovative 2001 film to existence on stage, featuring romance, glitz and grandeur.

It follows aspiring writer Christian and dancer Satine as they drop in enjoy. Stress mounts on Satine as her boss and Moulin Rouge proprietor Harold Zidler depends on her to appease the Duke of Monroth, whose income retains Moulin Rouge running.

The story is centred all over the legendary cabaret that initial opened in Paris in 1889 and nonetheless welcomes website visitors from throughout the world.

At this time the musical is displaying on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre the place it really is been entertaining audiences with its immersive set considering the fact that summer months 2019.

The original Broadway Solid recording debuted at quantity one on the Billboard Chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

The movie edition stars Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor which grew to become a box place of work and essential success in 2001, acquiring eight Oscar nominations and profitable two.

The London output will be directed by Alex Timbers (Here Lies Enjoy) with a e book by John Logan (Gladiator) and choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Kung Fu).

The cast for the West Stop model of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be introduced in thanks course.

Tickets will also be offered for quickly and will go on sale at ticketmaster.co.united kingdom/west-close-theatre.