Mouni Roy, Sonu Nigam, Sachiin Joshi – Bollywood Celebs Stranded in Dubai For the duration of COVID19

The lockdown across the earth because of to the Coronavirus pandemic has not been easy on everyone but possibly it’s toughest on people today who have been stranded in one particular metropolis whilst their family members and pals are in a different. Dubai way too is taking part in host to specified celebs who have been stuck here due to the fact the sterilisation programme was announced by the federal government to comprise the spread of the virus. Below they are:

Mouni Roy

The gold actress had been viewing Abu Dhabi a month in the past and was staying at her friend’s villa. Unfortunately, which is when the lockdown was announced and Mouni had no preference but to remain put. On the other hand, the actress isn’t really complaining and has been alternatively, adhering to all social distancing procedures even as she tries her hand at various items. “I am lacking my household again residence in India, but I am staying with my most effective good friend Anisha and her loving relatives in Abu Dhabi. It has been so very good,” said Roy in a job interview with Gulf Information. She also extra that she experienced been pursuing her appreciate for portray and is also doing the job out, executing yoga and looking at a great deal.

Maanyata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s spouse Maanyata has a dwelling in Dubai and she visits the metropolis frequently. Regretably, this time she could not go back again. Sanjay Dutt, in an job interview to a primary Indian newspaper said that he was anxious about them. “For me, they are every little thing. Many thanks to technological innovation, I can see and talk to them many situations in a working day, and still, I pass up them terribly. These occasions instruct you about the fragility of everyday living, and the price of moments invested with your cherished types. We should count our blessings, and never ever acquire them for granted. Although I have them almost with me, there is a variance. As a father and husband, I am worried about their security, even though I know that they are fine.” Having said that, Sanjay has been employing his time to distribute the awareness about the relevance of keeping at property and even Maanyata has finished her little bit for the exact.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam’s Dubai stay has been alternatively eventful. The singer far too has been stuck in the town at any time because the lockdown was introduced. Sonu’s young boy or girl Nevaan experiments in a Dubai school. Originally, all was well and Sonu even executed an on the net concert for his followers. Nevertheless, factors turned tricky when an outdated tweet which was deemed to be Islamophobic arrived to haunt him a few times back and the singer was pressured to delete his Twitter account. He has stayed mum at any time because.

Sachiin Joshi

Actor-entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi is enjoying his pressured quarantine time at his household in Palm Jumeirah Dubai when his family members is in India. Nonetheless, despite staying caught in the town, he has designed efforts to lead to the struggle against Corona by providing his lodge in Mumbai has a quarantine facility. He has also ensured his staff are functioning towards supporting the frontline employees in this battle.

