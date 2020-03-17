Mount apologises to Chelsea immediately after participating in soccer in public amid self-isolation

Mason Mount has apologised to Chelsea bosses for participating in soccer in public when he was intended to be self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak, the PA information agency understands.

The England midfielder was noticed with West Ham star and ideal mate Declan Rice at a football centre near Barnet on Sunday.

Chelsea’s players have been adhering to govt tips to self-isolate soon after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last 7 days.Mason Mount has been in call with Chelsea bosses (John Walton/PA)

The Blues’ Cobham instruction ground will stay shut whilst the squad and personnel are in self-isolation, with coaching likely resuming in the 7 days starting March 23.

Mount is comprehended to have been reminded of his duties by Chelsea, but the 21-year-aged has also spoken to Chelsea chiefs himself by mobile phone to make an apology.

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media of their initiatives to maintain in good shape when trapped at household, even though club bosses have carried out a deep clean up of their Surrey instruction centre.

1vs1 training 🐶⚽️🙋🏻‍♂️ #StayAtHome #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/neCvv5ZGhS

— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 16, 2020

The Leading League is now suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rice was not less than the exact same limitations from West Ham as his England staff-mate Mount.