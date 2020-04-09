Mount Prospect, apartment developer concur to downtown streetscape advancements

The developer of a five-story condominium building in downtown Mount Prospect will consider the lead in completing streetscape do the job future to the website, beneath a evaluate permitted by village trustees Tuesday.

10 N. Most important LLC also will get on about 43% of the prices of the operate exterior its prepared 97-device condominium sophisticated on the northwest corner of Central Road and Key Street.

















































Mount Prospect village board associates Tuesday accepted a alter in the redevelopment arrangement and licensed payment of up to $205,808 to 10 N. Main LLC for the village’s share in the structure and development charges.

Builders will select up the remaining $160,672.

Prepared streetscape improvements include set up of brick pavers, concrete edging and planter beds in the sidewalk. 10 N. Most important LLC also is dependable for the value of developing a drop off lane along Major Street and driveway entrances.

“To begin with the village was heading to do the get the job done vital for the streetscape enhancements alongside the community rights of way for this undertaking,” Village Supervisor Michael Cassady claimed in the course of Tuesday’s village board conference, which was held by teleconference. “As we obtained into it, it grew to become clear that the developer is improved positioned to do the get the job done from a viewpoint of dealing with (the Illinois Department of Transportation) on permitting, as nicely as just being equipped to assemble individuals on site and take care of individuals on web page formally.”

A person huge element is the thorny system of getting IDOT permits, especially for the main things of the improvements, this kind of as the drop-off lane and the driveway entrances.

“We understood it would be problematic to say the least for two different groups (the developer and the village) to be trying to get permits for perform in the identical house,” Public Operates Director Sean Dorsey reported. “It would be confusing to IDOT.”

The flats are likely on the web site of what was as soon as a 26,500-sq.-foot shopping centre that showcased an A & P grocery retailer. The building will function a 900-square-foot indoor amenity spot on the fifth floor, a 1,300-square-foot rooftop terrace and 130 parking spots.















































