Mount Prospect Hearth Office completes move to new headquarters

The Mount Prospect Hearth Division this 7 days done the go into its new headquarters at 111 E. Rand Road.

The challenge was accomplished on schedule and in its funds of $10.4 million for purchase of the land and present setting up, style and design charges, development costs, task contingencies, and household furniture and fixture buys, officials mentioned in a information launch.

















































The final decision to relocate both police and hearth headquarters ties back again to a area needs research conducted in 2018 that determined the law enforcement side of the joint headquarters, which was developed in 1993, was functionally inadequate due to house constraints, operational changes, accessibility and the affect of technologies, officials said.

Building started in 2019, with Williams Architects and Nicholas & Associates as the style and development groups.

“We are pretty thrilled to see this venture arrive to fruition and are also on the lookout ahead to the new law enforcement headquarters opening afterwards this spring,” Mayor Arlene Juracek mentioned in the news launch. “This go allows both equally departments to be extra effective and improves their performance and assistance to our community.”

The new area will strengthen the department’s overall performance measures by 14%, Fireplace Chief Brian Lambel stated. “It will also improve emergency response to Prospect Significant School and the local community north of Euclid Avenue.”

Meanwhile, the village has introduced a proposal from Greystar Actual Estate Advisors to redevelop a part of “Block 56.” The proposed enhancement would include the site of the former police and fireplace headquarters at 112 E. Northwest Hwy. and the Chase Financial institution residence at 111 E. Busse Ave.

For more information about the projects, go to www.mountprospect.org/transparency.















































