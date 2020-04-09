Mountain Biker earned more than $ 1,000 to drive for exercise during the Coronavirus blockade

A mountain biker in Australia has been fined $ 1,000 for driving a bike to a park for a ride. The police officer who issued the fine said the man had violated coronavirus security restrictions.

Pat Riordan of Melbourne, Australia, loaded his bicycle into his car and headed for the park. However, after a short time on the road, an officer pulled him out and began questioning him.

“I had my bike in the back of my car. I was on my own. They took me to the track for a walk and exercise,” Riordan told The Age.

“The police said it was a routine stop and asked what I was doing today. My response was, ‘I ride a mountain bike alone.’ I didn’t think I was wrong.

According to The Age, “Mr Riordan was fined $ 1652 for” unnecessary journeys. “The infringement notice stated that he was” traveling from Bonbeach to Red Hill for cycling “despite exercise was one of four reasons I was allowed to leave home in Victoria. “

“The police officer said you should not leave the house unless it is for work,” said Riordan. “If you want to exercise, you have to do a race around.”

Of course, it seems odd that there would be a rule of thumb moving directly to a location for solo exercise. Police in fact rescinded the fine against Riordan, The Age reported.

Police Deputy Commissioner Bratton sought to clarify coronavirus travel restrictions, saying officers should take a “common sense” approach to regulating travel. For example, to say that officers should engage in “deliberate, overt and blatant” violations, such as large parties.

Riordan, despite his unfortunate brush with the law, believes the restrictions “are doing a great job” in helping to stop the coronavirus spread.

“I don’t want to see other people doing as good as me, thinking that they are within their driving rights to exercise,” Riordan said.

