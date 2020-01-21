Mountain lion euthanized after attacking 3-year-old child in OC park, officials say

LAKE FOREST, California (KABC) – A mountain lion that attacked a 3-year-old boy in a park in Trabuco Canyon has been found and euthanized, officials say.

The boy was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon, then rushed to the local hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The attack was reported at 4:17 p.m.

Officials said a family of six were walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck. The father of the family threw a backpack at the animal and he let the boy go and grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.

A 3-year-old man was attacked by a mountain lion at Whiting Ranch around 4:15 p.m. this afternoon. The child is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Ministry of Fisheries and Wildlife has authorized local law enforcement officials to euthanize the lion because of the threat to public safety.

– OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 21, 2020

The police responded and found the animal in the tree. Due to what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.

The child is in a stable state.

During the search, the Sheriff’s deputies had evacuated the park with the help of a helicopter.

