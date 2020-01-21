Mountain lion euthanized after attacking 3-year-old child in OC park, officials say

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) – A mountain lion that attacked a 3-year-old boy in a Trabuco Canyon park has been found and euthanized, officials say.

The child was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon, then was rushed to the local hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The attack was reported at 4:17 p.m.

Officials said a family of six were walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck. The father of the family threw a backpack at the animal and he let the child go and instead grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.

The police responded and found the animal in the tree. Due to what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.

The child is in a stable state.

During the search, the Sheriff’s deputies had evacuated the park with the help of a helicopter.

