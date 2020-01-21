Mountain lion euthanized after attacking a 3-year-old child in Orange County Park, California

LAKE FOREST, California – A mountain lion that attacked a 3-year-old boy in a California park has been found and euthanized, officials said.

The boy was rushed to hospital after the incident in a wilderness park in Trabuco Canyon, a small community southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A family of six was walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck, officials said. The father of the family threw a backpack over the animal and let the boy go and instead grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.

The police responded and found the animal in the tree. Due to what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.

The child was last enrolled in stable condition.

During the search, the sheriff’s deputies evacuated the park with the help of a helicopter.

