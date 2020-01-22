Mountain lion euthanized in OC park confirmed the same as the one who attacked a 3-year-old child, officials say

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) – The Department of Fisheries and Wildlife has said that DNA evidence shows that the mountain lion that was euthanized after Monday’s attack on Trabuco Canyon was the same animal that attacked a 3 year old boy.

The boy was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon and was rushed to the local hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The attack was reported at 4:17 p.m.

Authorities said a family of six were walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck. The father of the family threw a backpack at the animal and he let the boy go and grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.

“Mountain lions rarely attack people,” said Captain Patrick Foy of the Ministry of Fisheries and Wildlife.

Foy adds that over the past 100 years, records show that there have been 16 attacks by mountain lions, three of which have resulted in one death.

A 3-year-old man was attacked by a mountain lion at Whiting Ranch around 4:15 p.m. this afternoon. The child is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Ministry of Fisheries and Wildlife has authorized local law enforcement officials to euthanize the lion because of the threat to public safety.

The police responded and found the animal in the tree. Due to what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.

The child was in stable condition and was released from hospital on Monday evening.

During the search, the Sheriff’s deputies had evacuated the park with the help of a helicopter.

