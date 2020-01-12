Mountain West’s New Media Rights Agreement “Good Business for Wyoming” | National sport

Loading...

LARAMIE – Make Tom Burman a fan of Mountain West’s New Media Rights Agreement.

“It’s much more lucrative,” said Wyoming’s sports director. “It is good business for the conference and it is good business for Wyoming.”

The league announced a $ 270 million six-year contract with CBS Sports and FOX on Thursday, which will enter into force on July 1 and significantly increase individual school payouts at that time. That’s $ 45 million a year, which on the surface means just over $ 4 million per school.

But Burman said it wasn’t quite as lucrative given the agreements Boise State and Hawaii made with the conference. Boise State will receive an additional $ 1.8 million under a contract that allows the school to negotiate its home soccer games separately – a condition MW had already approved in 2012 when the Broncos retired from the big ones East loomed. Hawaii, a pure football member, also negotiates home games through a local pay-per-view agreement that allows the school to keep all the money from this package.

If each school’s annual payout from the League’s contract exceeds the value of Hawaii’s local business, Hawaii will receive 80 percent of the difference as some form of reduction that would likely be in the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Burman said these funds, along with Boise State’s additional $ 1.8 million, will be deducted from the highest amounts each year before the remaining amounts are split between the eleven schools (up to four Hawaii games could still be shared selected by CBS and FOX).

This would give each school less than $ 4 million a year, although it is still a significant increase over the $ 1.1 million paid under the current contract.

“I expect we will have a net cash amount of just over $ 3 million. This will likely include the third tier, which is likely to be some form of streaming,” said Burman. “So that’s the last bit of it.”

CBS will continue to be the primary rights holder, with FOX replacing ESPN as a new player in the league deal. CBS or CBS Sports Network will broadcast 23 soccer games and 32 basketball games for men. Up to as many games in both sports are broadcast on FOX, FS1 or FS2 each season. FOX will broadcast the MW soccer championship game on television. CBS will continue to broadcast the men’s league basketball tournament.

But the late beginnings – a concern for Wyoming and many schools around the conference given the post-season weather and lack of exposure to the eastern United States – won’t go away, which Burman didn’t find surprising.

Burman is one of five sports directors serving on the MW TV subcommittee with Curt Apsey (Boise State), John David Wicker (San Diego State), Joe Parker (Colorado State) and Doug Knuth (Nevada) join together. During the negotiations, the group often worked with a consultant, whether by phone or in person at the league headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado every few months.

Depending on the network, football games can start until 8 p.m. Local time, while basketball games were still typing at 9 a.m. Burman said it was an issue during the negotiations, but ultimately the league had to compromise.

“Night games at Laramie, Air Force and Fort Collins are different from night games at San Diego and Fresno,” said Burman. “So we come from different rooms and all represent our school. That’s why we sometimes disagreed. “

The league no longer has football matches that start closer to 9pm. or basketball games that are typed later, but having more control over the start times would be to leave money on the table, Burman said.

“To do that, we probably would have had to part with $ 2 million,” he said. “If you figure out the factor at our level, what does it take you to generate additional ticket sales to generate $ 2 million? That does not make sense. It doesn’t make a pencil. Ultimately, this is the best opportunity we’ve had and we’re thrilled with it. “

How will Wyoming use the additional funds it will receive for the future deal?

The inflation that comes with running a sports department every year will limit them a little. According to Burman, “medical expenses” are skyrocketing given that the sports department was about $ 300,000 above budget last year. These costs include more special treatment and additional staff, including a psychologist.

This is an idea, although Burman said that no decisions have yet been made on where to allocate the funds.

“We will invest strategically in some areas,” said Burman. “We have some things that we would like to do in football. Of course we have to improve in basketball. We have to solve these problems. And there are always coaches that come to us with a great plan and that we invest in.”

