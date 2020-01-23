Mourinho finally gets closer to Kane’s replacement

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (center) pats Harry Kane on the back after he leaves the injured pitch during the Premier League match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton. (Photo by Mark Kerton / PA Images via Getty Images)

With their main source of goals until April, Tottenham had to act quickly …

Jose Mourinho was not greeted with the best start in life as Tottenham manager. Harry Kane, the forward he was most anxious to work with, suffered a long injury that would see him sidelined for most of the rest of the season. He is expected to return around April, but he is used to making rapid returns.

Anyway, Tottenham needs a plan B because, in terms of goals scored, the club has been a bit dry lately. They managed to see their recent match against Norwich and picked up the three points against the Canaries, with Dele Alli and Heung Min-Son on the scoresheet.

According to AS, Tottenham is very close to reaching an agreement with the man he wants to replace Harry Kane in his absence. The Spanish store has announced that Willian Jose will travel to London shortly before an imminent deal.

Real Sociedad had a good start to the season and Willian Jose is a fundamental part of it. He scored eight league goals to help his team reach sixth place in La Liga, which is a good success for them.

Jose is a similar striker to Kane in many ways, but he would also add new momentum to the Spurs side in his absence. Although few people can match the prolific nature of Kane’s talisman, Jose is a joy to watch as he is incredibly skillful with the ball at his feet. You will often see him hitting the ball with a great first touch to get his wingers involved in the game. This will undoubtedly benefit the tastes of Son and Lucas Moura.

Do you think Willian Jose is the right option for Tottenham?