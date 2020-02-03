Mourinho master class proved that Jose can win trophies with Spurs, emphasizes Jamie O’Hara

Jose Mourinho has shown that he is the man who leads Tottenham to cutlery by planning a loss to Man City on Sunday.
In White Hart Lane, the spurs were dominated by Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions, who owned only 33 percent and managed only three shots for visitors.
But Steven Bergwijn scored a good debut goal to score for North London, and Heung-min Son added a second eight minutes later to stun City.
Getty Images – Getty
Steven Bergwijn celebrates his first goal for Tottenham with the first shot of the game
The start for Bergwijn followed when the guests were reduced to ten men with the dismissal of Oleksandr Zinchenko. City also missed a penalty and hit the wood when they couldn’t get past Hugo Lloris in Tottenham’s goal.
It was a classic Mourinho victory.
Reminiscent of Chelsea’s famous 0-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in 2014 – the “Gerrard Slip” match – Jose’s team gave up the ball and defended resolutely to deny their opponents an opening goal.
And after surviving the storm, they struck Guardiola’s dominant side twice in quick succession.
The win proved that Mourinho kept his magical touch, even if he hadn’t been able to show that much in recent years.
And Jamie O’Hara, the former Tottenham player, said Sunday’s result showed that Jose still has the ability to guide Spurs to cutlery.
“Yesterday’s Spurs game was brilliant,” said O’Hara at the sports breakfast on Monday. “I loved it.
“For me it was the classic Mourinho. We hired Mourinho to achieve these results against teams like Man City. You know, leaning against the wall, they had chances …
“Then go and win the game 2-0 …
“It shows what Tottenham is about, they were resilient and determined.
“To see him on the side with passion and the kind of” Mourinho Moments “was brilliant.
“If you look at what Tottenham wants to do, they want to win a cup.
“And when you look at those moments in the Champions League, Mourinho is the one who sets up a team to get results in big games.
“Yes, they could fight a Norwich or a Watford, because those are the games they have to master and are expected to win.
“But in games where you don’t expect them to score, and where you have to be determined and resilient, Mourinho comes into his element.
“He is the type who can do such things and you think:” Yes, we can win a cup with this manager. “
