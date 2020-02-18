[mourinho-thinks-son’s-time-is-more-than]

Tottenham Hotspur’s head mentor Jose Mourinho attends a press meeting at Tottenham Hotspur’s Enfield Education Centre, in north London February 18, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 18 — Korean star Son Heung-min’s year could properly be more than mentioned Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho right now following the club claimed the player had fractured his suitable arm.

The 27-12 months-previous South Korean global ahead experienced the harm in the three-2 Leading League victory around Aston Villa — in which he scored 2 times like the late winner — on Sunday.

Son endured the injury in a robust first-minute obstacle from Villa’s Ezri Konsa.

The club did not specify how extended Son would be out but Mourinho was pessimistic.

“I’m not going to count on him all over again this time,” Mourinho said at a push conference on the eve of their Champions League Very last 16 initial leg match with German outfit RB Leipzig.

Mourinho is previously with out star striker Harry Kane — aspect-lined since January with a torn hamstring — and as the club enters a essential interval. Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is an additional lengthy-time period casualty.

They host Leipzig tomorrow and play Chelsea in a match that could prove pivotal to the fourth and ultimate Champions League spot.

“Heung-Min Son is to endure surgery this 7 days soon after sustaining a fracture to his ideal arm,” browse Spurs statement.

“The South Korea international endured the damage throughout our win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

“Following surgical procedure, our health care personnel shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of months.”

Mourinho claimed he would have phrased the statement in different ways.

“The club wrote a awesome statement,” he explained.

“If I was the one particular to compose the statement I would publish distinct. We skip him,” additional the 57-yr-outdated Portuguese.

Son was in a wealthy run of form obtaining scored in every single of the final five matches.

With both Kane and Son lacking, Lucas Moura or untested Irish youngster Troy Parrott may well be essential to participate in as central striker. — AFP