Mourners leave flowers in the Thai mall after mass shootings

People lay flowers as they pray for victims killed in mass shootings involving a Thai soldier involved in a killing spree in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on February 9, 2020. – Reuters pic

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, February 10 – Mourners left flowers and posted messages outside Terminal 21 shopping mall in northeastern Thailand on Monday, one day after an angry soldier’s killing spree ended, killing at least 29 people.

Today, a woman held up a bouquet of flowers, her hands clasped in front of the shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, while others signed cards and comforted each other.

A candlelight vigil took place last night when Buddhist monks prayed and people laid white flowers to commemorate the victims of the attacker who hit four places in the city.

“You have this anger, it fills you,” said local Chirathip Kurapakorn at the vigil.

“It happened right here in our hometown behind us, right in our heart of everything. It’s just tragic. “

Many of those killed in the weekend attack were at the mall, the final stop for the soldier who fought an overnight siege with weapons stolen from his military base before being shot by security forces yesterday.

The soldier, furious with a failed real estate contract, started his killing spree by killing his commanding officer in a private house on Saturday afternoon.

He then moved to his military base, where he killed a guard and stole high-performance weapons and ammunition from the armory. He then fled a stolen Humvee to a Buddhist temple, where he killed nine people before driving to Terminal 21 shopping mall.

At least 29 were killed in all locations and 57 wounded. – Reuters