[Moussa Marega: Porto striker leaves the discipline just after suffering alleged racist abuse | Soccer news]

Moussa Marega was allegedly racially abused

The Porto striker, Moussa Marega, was held by his teammates and the video game stopped for far more than 3 minutes right before leaving the subject during the Portuguese side match versus Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday, immediately after he was subjected to alleged chants Racists of nearby followers.

Marega scored the winner of Porto in the 60th moment during the two-one victory around Vitoria in the Very first League, and celebrated by managing to a portion of neighborhood enthusiasts and pointing to his forearm.

Then objects and seats from the stadium had been thrown at the 28-year-previous, as properly as chants and boos at the D. Afonso Henriques Stadium, although continuing his celebrations in the subject.

For the duration of the 68th minute, the game stopped and Marega was visibly distressed when his teammates experimented with to tranquil him down and avert him from seeking to go away the field.

In the 71st minute, Porto's coaching employees drove Marega as a result of the tunnel though he continued his indignant exchanges with the Vitoria crowd.

In an Instagram submit after the sport, the forward said he listened to racist abuse and criticized officials for providing him a yellow card soon after the incident.