movie-captures-battle-erupting-on-cruise-ship-immediately-after-coronavirus-scare

Video captures the chaotic minute a battle breaks out on a cruise ship that was turned away from numerous ports amid coronavirus fears.

A passenger says tensions started off to increase soon after the ship was denied authorization to dock at various ports of simply call because two individuals on board experienced gotten sick, and some feared it was the novel coronavirus. It turns out, it was just the flu.

Video clip reveals a crew member apparently using pepper spray to offer with the travellers who started off turning on each individual other and cruise ship staff.

The ship eventually docked at Cozumel, Mexico.

The much more than 4,500 friends have been all provided a total refund for the disruptive character of the cruise.