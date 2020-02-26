movie-captures-standoff-in-between-ice-agents,-man-in-santa-ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — Video clip reveals a confrontation in Santa Ana in between Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and a gentleman they say was preferred on an immigration warrant.

Santa Police say ICE agents carried out a site visitors stop Tuesday at about six: 30 a.m. in the 800 block of S. Townsend Street.

Movie demonstrates the come upon between the brokers and the guy, who Section of Homeland Stability officers say was preferred on an immigration warrant.

Santa Ana law enforcement say their officers responded just after a request from DHS as a group of individuals commenced to assemble close by. In the meantime, the male refused to leave his car, and a standoff ensued.

ICE brokers later on finished their endeavor to end the person following about 3 hours.

SAPD says they were only associated in group regulate and did not guide DHS in immigration enforcement.

Throughout the standoff, a different male part of the group gathered was detained for trying to breach the spot of containment and police arrested him immediately after they discovered he was wished in link with a DUI warrant.