movie-displays-chaotic-confrontation-at-echo-park-lake-throughout-cleanup-effort-and-hard-work

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Online video captured a chaotic confrontation involving park rangers and police at Echo Park Lake on Wednesday.

The rangers and police officers were being there to aid a city crew assigned to clean up up trash in the place.

Movie of the incident was posted on social media.

The neighborhood corporation Road Look at LA states some of the things that were being remaining cleaned up belonged to homeless people camped out close to the lake.

The confrontation led to the arrest of 1 guy for battery on an officer.