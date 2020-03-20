Movie Premiere: Firewind’s ‘Rising Fire’

FIREWIND, the band showcasing previous OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Gus G., has unveiled the formal audio online video for the tune “Increasing Hearth”. The observe is taken from the band’s ninth, self-titled studio album, owing on May perhaps 15.

FIREWIND just lately parted techniques with guitarist/keyboardist Bob Katsionis and singer Henning Basse. The group’s new vocalist is Herbie Langhans, who has earlier performed with AVANTASIA and SINBREED.

FIREWIND introduced the most up-to-date lineup improvements in a social media post on March 9. The team wrote: “Expensive friends & supporters, we’ve been rather peaceful about the new album but we’ll cut proper to the chase.

“Right after several several years, Bob Katsionis is stepping down from the ongoing touring life style and concentrate on his get the job done as a producer / studio engineer as effectively as his individual projects. We have also parted techniques with Henning Basse thanks to private motives that will reduce him from finishing the future album touring cycle and continuing with the band in general. We thank them both for their time and contributions to FIREWIND. You can find absolutely no terrible blood listed here, the men are section of our legacy and we wish them ideal of luck for the future.

“Whilst this was a major obstacle for us, it is a change that wanted to materialize in purchase for the band to carry on. This is a rebirth of FIREWIND and a new chapter in our musical heritage.

“At the exact time we might like to welcome new singer Herbie Langhans (AVANTASIA, ex-SINBREED). Herbie is a hell of a singer and his effective design breathes new everyday living on our new content but also on our back catalogue. He lately finished the vocals for our ninth studio album, which is thanks later on this 12 months.

“We are extremely enthusiastic to lastly reveal the approaching album and share the new seems with you!”

FIREWIND‘s previous album, “Immortals” marked the initial time the band utilised an exterior co-producer, having labored with Dennis Ward, who not only engineered, blended and mastered the LP, but also co-wrote it together with Gus. The disc was FIREWIND‘s initial and only launch with Basse, who earlier toured with the band on numerous continents in 2007 and was the singer in Gus‘s solo touring group.



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=3iEZGCcy31s

