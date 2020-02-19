[Movie Premiere: JOE SATRIANI’s ‘Nineteen Eighty’]

Joe Satriani‘s new video for “Nineteen Eighty”, the 1st one from his forthcoming studio album, “Shapeshifting”, can be observed under. The clip was shot and directed by Satriani‘s son, ZZ Satriani, who also filmed, edited, directed and created the critically acclaimed documentary movie “Further than The Supernova” in addition to operate with Sammy Hagar. Set in a soundstage as effectively as featuring clips from the new album’s recording session, the video conveys the nostalgic emotions for the retro sounds of the song. “Nineteen Eighty” finds Satriani spiritually revisiting the time period when he was working with his very first band, THE SQUARES. The long term guitar hero would have to hold out for his time, and the globe arrived to know his title significantly less than a decade later on.

“The yr that ‘American Gigolo’, ‘The Shining’, ‘Raging Bull’ and ‘Caddyshack’ arrived out, I just required to rock. ‘Nineteen Eighty’ is my superior-energy throwback instrumental soundtrack to that year,” clarifies Satriani. He recollects that in these early times, they “dialed back the guitar solos and histrionics to try out to develop a cooler new wave vibe.” Now many years eradicated from those people early plans, Satriani was absolutely free to go ahead and recapture what was on his brain in 1980.

Established for release on April 10 by using Sony Music/Legacy Recordings, “Shapeshifting” was co-developed by Satriani and Jim Scott (FOO FIGHTERS, Pink Scorching CHILI PEPPERS, TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS) with longtime affiliate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering obligations. Satriani enlisted a extensive array of collaborators, each old and new, to assistance him convey the tunes to lifetime. Famous drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (JANE’S Habit) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album, with added contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (THE REVOLUTION) and Christopher Guest.

“Shapeshifting” monitor listing:

01. Shapeshifting

02. Major Distortion

03. All For Love

04. Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me

05. Teardrops

06. Perfect Dust

07. Nineteen Eighty

08. All My Good friends Are Here

09. Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws

10. Falling Stars

11. Waiting

12. Here The Blue River

13. Yesterday’s Yesterday

As previously announced, Satriani will embark on the “Shapeshifting” tour beginning April 15 with a 42-date European leg that at present winds up in mid-June. Additional dates, like in the U.S., will be introduced shortly. The 2020 touring band functions Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller (ARISTOCRATS) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (THIRSTY MERC) joining Satriani on guitar.