Movie premieres likely to be affected by coronavirus – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML3bc03280cfcabb46f982e628147aebd311%

% MINIFYHTML3bc03280cfcabb46f982e628147aebd312%

The first to announce a change in its release date due to fears of coronavirus were the creators of Akshay Kumar and Sooryavanshi, the protagonist of Katrina Kaif. The film was supposed to be released on March 24, 2020, but now our sources have informed us that it will hit theaters with Rad: Your Most Wanted Bhai by Salman Khan on May 22, 2020 in Eid.

But it seems this is not the only movie that could be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Other publications expected in April may also be affected by the same, as theaters have closed in New Delhi and Mumbai, while other venues are expected to follow suit soon.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, will hit theaters on March 20, although producers have not made an official announcement as of now, this will probably be postponed once again. Gulabo Sitabo, training Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, to be released on April 17 this year, could also be under pressure. Not only that, Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, is expected to be launched on April 24, 2020, which could almost be the worst part of the coronavirus outbreak.

As cinemas close and people become more aware and aware of the situation, we are sure that the creators of this film will think of a better time to publish these great films.

% MINIFYHTML3bc03280cfcabb46f982e628147aebd313 %% MINIFYHTML3bc03280cfcabb46f982e628147aebd314%