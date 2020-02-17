[movie:-russell-allen-and-joel-hoekstra-conduct-whitesnake,-negative-business-and-led-zeppelin-classics-on-‘monsters-of-rock’-cruise]

February 15, 2020
Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) and Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) carried out an acoustic established of rock classics — which includes people by WHITESNAKE, Bad Company and LED ZEPPELIN — throughout this year’s Monsters Of Rock cruise, which sailed before this month from Fort Lauderdale to Belize. They had been accompanied by several musicians, like drummer Mike Vanderhule (Y&T) and bassists Greg Smith (TYKETTO) and Aaron Leigh (Y&T).
Supporter-filmed video of the functionality can be found below (courtesy of YouTube consumer “WILL Vacation FOR GIGS“). Notice: The video is jumpy mainly because the camera broke.
Hoekstra joined WHITESNAKE in 2014 pursuing the departure of Doug Aldrich.
The Chicago native’s résumé incorporates a prolonged stint in Night RANGER, as well as a gig as the touring guitarist for TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA.
Back in 2015, Hoekstra released the “Dying To Live” album from his aspect task JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13.
Very last November, Allen “slipped and fell” in the course of rehearsals for the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA tour. As a consequence, he missed the “TSO East” part of the 2019 holiday getaway trek, “Xmas Eve And Other Tales”.
Again in July 2017, Allen was associated in a road accident that resulted in the demise of his ADRENALINE MOB and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA bandmate, bass player David Zablidowsky. Russell escaped with small accidents and returned to the phase with TSO in November of that calendar year.
