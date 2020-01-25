Movie Star brand reputation ranking released in January

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
0
20
Movie Star brand reputation ranking released in January

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand’s reputation ranking for film actors for the month of January!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer engagement, media coverage, interaction, and awareness indices from the community of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from December 27 to January 24.

Leading the way, Kwon Sang Woo with a total brand reputation index of 6,005,824. The top-level phrases in the actor’s keyword analysis included “Hitman: Agent Jun”, “Son Tae Young” and “Jung Joon Ho”, while its highest related terms included “Comic”, “Fun” and “Promise”. “

In second place, Ahn Jae Hong with 5,706,571 and in third place, Han Suk Kyu with a brand reputation index of 5,089,631.

Check out the January top 30 below!

  1. Kwon Sang Woo
  2. Ahn Jae Hong
  3. Han Suk Kyu
  4. Lee Byung Hun
  5. Kang Sora
  6. Gong Yoo
  7. Ha Jung Woo
  8. Jung Joon Ho
  9. Jung Hae In
  10. Park Young Gyu
  11. Hwang Woo Alone Hye
  12. Lee Hee Joon
  13. Lee Sung Min
  14. Song Kang Ho
  15. Jeon Yeo Bin
  16. Jo Yeo Jeong
  17. My dong seok
  18. Kim Seo Hyung
  19. Lee Yi Kyung
  20. Kim Nam Gil
  21. Lee Jung Eun
  22. Moon So Ri
  23. Han Ji Min
  24. Jang Hye Jin
  25. Honey lee
  26. Jo Jung Suk
  27. Park Seo Joon
  28. Kim Hee Won
  29. Park Bo Young
  30. Lee Sun Gyun

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR