Movie Star brand reputation ranking released in January

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand’s reputation ranking for film actors for the month of January!

The rankings were determined by an analysis of consumer engagement, media coverage, interaction, and awareness indices from the community of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from December 27 to January 24.

Leading the way, Kwon Sang Woo with a total brand reputation index of 6,005,824. The top-level phrases in the actor’s keyword analysis included “Hitman: Agent Jun”, “Son Tae Young” and “Jung Joon Ho”, while its highest related terms included “Comic”, “Fun” and “Promise”. “

In second place, Ahn Jae Hong with 5,706,571 and in third place, Han Suk Kyu with a brand reputation index of 5,089,631.

Check out the January top 30 below!

Kwon Sang Woo Ahn Jae Hong Han Suk Kyu Lee Byung Hun Kang Sora Gong Yoo Ha Jung Woo Jung Joon Ho Jung Hae In Park Young Gyu Hwang Woo Alone Hye Lee Hee Joon Lee Sung Min Song Kang Ho Jeon Yeo Bin Jo Yeo Jeong My dong seok Kim Seo Hyung Lee Yi Kyung Kim Nam Gil Lee Jung Eun Moon So Ri Han Ji Min Jang Hye Jin Honey lee Jo Jung Suk Park Seo Joon Kim Hee Won Park Bo Young Lee Sun Gyun

Source (1)

