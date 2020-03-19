Movie theaters are seeking encouragement from Trump, the coronavirus congressman

NEW YORK (AP) – In the wake of a major arrest for a coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters are seeking relief from the United States government.

The National Theater Owners Association (NATO), the trade group that represents most cinemas in the industry, said on Wednesday that it calls for immediate federal help for its chains and its 150,000 employees. Theaters seek loan guarantees from exhibitors, tax benefits for employees, and funds to offset lost ticket sales and concessions.

The organization said the film industry is “exclusively vulnerable to crisis” and needs support to prevent a full two to three month break.

“This is an unprecedented challenge for the business,” said John Fithian, president and CEO of NATO. “We seek Congress and the White House to understand that this is a cultural institution where people come together.”

Fithian did not give a specific dollar amount to what the industry is looking for, but said theaters could be saved for a fraction of what the airline demands (the White House has proposed $ 50 billion for airlines) . For a price lower than the cost of an airline, Fithian said, movie theaters could be kept on foot.

“We want our policymakers to know that at the end of this, when people have been in their homes for several months, they will need a break to go out and do something collectively affordable and fun and away from whatever. pass, “he said.” But we still have to be viable. “

NATO also said it will provide $ 1 million in support for employees outside the cinema’s workplace. Most workers in the industry pay hourly. “As of tomorrow, most will not be paid,” said Fithian.

Earlier this week, US movie theaters closed nationwide, closing almost every movie theater in the country, including its largest chains, AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas.

The closures followed federal guidelines against meetings of more than 10 people. Hollywood has postponed almost every release in March and April, and many in May as well.

Meanwhile, some studios have relocated their new releases to on-demand platforms, a rare break from the traditional 90-day theater window. Universal announced before “The Hunt”, “Invisible Man” and “Emma” will go on sale for the home on Friday.

Sony Pictures said Vin Diesel’s sci-fi thriller “Bloodshot”, which opened in theaters last Friday, will be available for digital purchase on Tuesday.

“Sony Pictures is strongly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support the window,” said Sony Pictures President Tom Rothman in a statement. “It is a unique and extremely rare circumstance in which theaters have to close all over the country for a greater good.”